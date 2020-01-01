BIDDEFORD – Christine Elaine Martin passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by loved ones following a fierce and courageous seven month battle with cancer, a beautiful soul taken far too soon and far too young. She was born March 12, 1973 in Biddeford, to Julian and Doris (Neault) Lambert and as an only child she was raised with tremendous love. She graduated from Biddeford High School and Hesser College.

She married Michael Richard Martin Aug. 14, 1993 and they celebrated 26-plus years of love and adventures, making their home in Biddeford. Their son, Tyler Martin was born April 10, 1995 and he was the pride and joy of his mother’s life.

Christine was employed at Southern Maine Health Care for 24 years, working at Southern Maine Cardiology, a supervisor at the call center, and as a referral specialist, touching many of her co-workers and patients with her hard work, dedication, compassion, and sense of humor.

When Christine enjoyed something, she passionately threw herself into it. She was an avid knitter and true artist with yarn, creating many expressions of her love that were appreciated by family and friends. She attended many knitting retreats where she enjoyed laughing, wine, and knitting with friends.

She enjoyed running and, once hooked, ran three half marathons and many 5k and 10k races. She enjoyed mountain climbing, with many quests in the White Mountains and peaks in Maine, and she was an enthusiastic Patriots fan, watching games every Sunday with family and friends and attending games every year with her husband.

She loved spending time at home with her family watching movies, enjoying a good glass of wine and cup of coffee. Her smile, sense of humor, and fierce passion will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. Her battle with cancer only enhanced her strength, and her positive energy was felt by those she touched to the very end.

She is survived by her husband of 26-plus years, Michael Martin; loving son, Tyler Martin and girlfriend Marlee Smith; mother and father, Julian and Doris Lambert of Biddeford; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Nora (Voccia) Martin of Biddeford; siblings-in-law, Michelle (Martin) Hill and husband Steve of Waterboro, Greg Martin and wife Bernadette (LeProhon) of Acton, Doug Martin and wife Kyrah (Davis) of Gardner, Mass. and Melissa (Martin) Bourque and husband Jon of Arundel; nine nieces and nephews; and six godchildren, who all miss her tremendously.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the compassionate care she received from the wonderful staff members at Southern Maine Health Care, Maine Medical Center, and Gosnell Hospice during her battle with cancer.

The family invites relatives and friends to attend a wake on Friday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 178 Elm Street, Biddeford.

To share condolences on line, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Christine’s honor, please consider the

American Cancer Society,

New England Division Inc.

1 Bowdoin Mill Island

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086

