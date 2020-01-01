Thur.  1/2  8 a.m.  Allocation Committee  CH

Thur.  1/2  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

Fri.  1/3  10:30 a.m.  Rules and Reports Committee  CH

Mon.  1/6  4 p.m.  City Council Budget Workshop  CH

Mon.  1/6  5:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting  CH

Tues.  1/7  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  CH

Wed.  1/8  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  84 Free St.

Wed.  1/8  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  CH

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles