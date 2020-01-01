Thur. 1/2 8 a.m. Allocation Committee CH
Thur. 1/2 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals CH
Fri. 1/3 10:30 a.m. Rules and Reports Committee CH
Mon. 1/6 4 p.m. City Council Budget Workshop CH
Mon. 1/6 5:30 p.m. City Council Meeting CH
Tues. 1/7 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Wed. 1/8 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland 84 Free St.
Wed. 1/8 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission CH
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Jan. 1-8
-
Local & State
Toy Fund donations still coming in
-
Nation & World
North Korean leader threatens to resume nuclear, long-range missile tests
-
Lewiston-Auburn
New book brings more attention to Lewiston’s Somali community
-
Politics
Biden says he would consider Republican running mate