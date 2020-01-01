PROMOTIONS

Amanda Richards was named executive director of the Maine Osteopathic Association.

Richards joined the staff in 2016 as a membership and events coordinator and has served as director of operations since 2018.

Albin, Randall & Bennett has promoted Laura Everett and Matthew Pore to principals of the firm.

Everett joined the firm in 2006. She is a leader in the firm’s automotive dealership and credit union service groups, providing accounting, attest and business advisory services.

Pore joined the firm in 2018 as a tax director. He is a leader in the firm’s private client services group and works to serve niche clients in the areas of automotive dealerships, closely held businesses and craft beverages.

CERTIFICATIONS

Patrick Chamberlin, a business insurance producer at Allen Insurance and Financial, earned the management liability insurance specialist designation from the International Risk Management Institute.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

The Maine Judicial Branch Performance Council Awards were presented to the following people:

Superior Court Justice Nancy D. Mills, based in Portland; and Karen Simpson, an administrative clerk at the violations bureau in Lewiston, were recognized with career performance awards.

Mills was honored for her 28 years on the District Court and Superior Court benches, including a term serving as chief justice of the Superior Court. Her achievements include being a driving force in the creation and expansion of the Maine Veterans Court and Co-occurring Disorders Court for treatment and supervision of individuals involved with the criminal justice system.

Simpson was recognized for her exemplary dedication, work ethic, leadership and commitment to the judicial branch’s mission.

Robert Byron, a judicial marshal at Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland, received the Roy Rice Award. Byron was recognized for his professionalism, composure and dedication to performing the duties of a judicial marshal.

The special service award was presented to the judicial branch facilities team of Director Jeff Henthorn and members Curt Lefebvre, Ryan Bell, Dylan Hanscom, Kevin Fogg and Lisa Morgan.

Chris Coughlan, senior programmer analyst at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, was recognized as the employee of the year. Coughlan was instrumental in the roll-out of the Odyssey digital case management system for Violations Bureau cases.

