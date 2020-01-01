CONCORD, N.H. — More than 6,000 people registered to bet on sports in New Hampshire in the first day since the launch, according to the state lottery.
New Hampshire became the second New England state to offer sports betting on Monday, with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu placing the first bet on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. The state now offers sports betting online and on mobile devices.
Rhode Island launched sports betting a year ago.
A sports betting bill approved by the Maine Legislature last year was held by Gov. Janet Mills, and will be resurrected once the Legislature returns in January.
The New Hampshire Lottery reported Tuesday night that there were more than 6,000 registered players and more than $250,000 wagered so far. The lottery said it’s seeing a significant number of Massachusetts residents registering and playing in New Hampshire.
The lottery described the initial numbers as “very promising.”
“Clearly there is strong consumer demand that will only grow as we market this new and exciting product,” Charlie McIntyre, the lottery’s executive director, said in a statement.
New Hampshire approved a six-year contract with DraftKings, which is headquartered in Boston, to operate sports books in the state. A state law allows anyone over 18 to participate.
New Hampshire will receive 50 percent of sports betting revenue. The wagering is expected to produce an estimated $7.5 million for education in fiscal year 2021 and $13.5 million two years later.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 paved the way for states to allow sports betting. It is now underway in 14 states.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Books
Sonny Mehta, literary tastemaker who long reigned at Knopf, dies at 77
-
Nation & World
Hong Kong rings in new year with tear gas, clashes in downtown
-
Nation & World
Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30
-
Business
Thousands register on New Hampshire’s first day of sports betting
-
Nation & World
Apes, monkeys among 30 animals killed in German zoo fire
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.