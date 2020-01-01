PORTLAND — The Age-Friendly Portland Steering Committee is looking for volunteers to shovel snow for elderly neighbors this winter.
Neighborhood volunteer coordinators are also needed to help match Portland residents aged 65 and older with local volunteer groups and individuals willing to help with snow removal.
For questions or to volunteer your time, contact Linda Weare at the Portland Office of Elder Affairs 541-6620 or email [email protected]
