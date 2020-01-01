Nate Ferris made a layup with three seconds left on Wednesday to give Bonny Eagle a 48-47 win over Scarborough in a boys’ basketball game at Standish.
Ferris finished with 10 points. Zach Maturo, who assisted on Ferris’ winner, led the Scots (5-2) 14 points. Cam Gardner and Jacob Humphrey added eight points apiece.
Brian Austin had 21 points for Scarborough (4-3), including three 3-pointers. Zander Haskell and Jack Simonton each added eight points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
SCARBOROUGH 46, BONNY EAGLE 30: Lindsey Fiorillo scored 12 points as the Red Storm topped the Scots at Standish.
Kayla Conley added 10 points for Scarborough (4-3), and Madison Blanche chipped in with nine.
Emily Bartash and Jillian Faulkner scored nine points apiece for the Scots (3-4).
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
FALMOUTH 2, GREELY 1: Hannah Dubinsky made 21 saves as the Yachtsmen edged the Rangers in the Dudley Cup at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth.
Katherine Kinley and Brooke Flaherty scored for the Yachtsmen (3-7).
Leah Walker scored about halfway through the third period for the Rangers (3-7).
