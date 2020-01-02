GORHAM — Developer Hans Hansen is hoping to build 15 houses for senior citizens age 55 and up at his South Gorham business park

The homes would be built along Blue Ledge Road. Seniors would own their home and each building would have a garden spot. The property would have a common scenic area with a pond, trees and wildlife, Hansen said in a recent telephone interview.

“It’s independent living,” Hansen said.

The proposal would require a contract zone amendment that is now under an Ordinance Committee review.

The Town Council Dec. 3 voted 4-2, with Chairwoman Suzanne Phillips and Lee Pratt opposed, to forward Hansen’s request to the board’s Ordinance Committee. When the request comes out of committee, the Town Council could send it to the Planning Board for a public hearing and recommendation. The Town Council would be the board that could grant a contract zone amendment.

The current contract zone doesn’t allow residential units, but lots in Hansen’s development are available for a variety of commercial uses. The Town Council in 2018 did not act on Hansen’s proposal to amend the contract zone to build a private residence on the property.

Tom Greer of Walsh Engineering Associates in Westbrook represented Hansen at last month’s Town Council meeting.

“We’re looking at single family homes,” Greer said.

A 60-day limit for children visits would restrict school-age children from living in the homes. The proposal, Greer said, would not impact schools.

“It meets the needs of the aging population of the state of Maine,” Greer said.

Hansen’s 24-acre site at the intersection of South Street (Route 114) and County Road (Route 22) includes a Cumberland Farms, a Northern Light Mercy Primary Care medical facility and a day care center. The site is a short distance from the roundabout at the Bernard P. Rines Bypass and South Street.

“It’s a perfect location,” Hansen said.

