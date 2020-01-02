APPOINTMENTS

Skelton Taintor & Abbott shareholder Jim Pross has been elected to the Androscoggin Land Trust’s board of directors, on which he previously served from 2009-2018, including two years as president. The Androscoggin Land Trust is a private, nonprofit membership organization dedicated to protecting natural areas, landscapes and outdoor experiences in the Androscoggin River watershed through land conservation and stewardship. Pross’ practice areas include real estate, landlord/tenant, municipal and government law, social security disability and employment law.

NEW HIRES

Michelle Brackin was hired as human resources business partner at workers compensation firm MEMIC in Portland. She holds several professional certifications, and her responsibilities will include sourcing talent and supporting their career goals. Brackin previously worked at the State University of New York for more than 20 years.

Psychology Specialists of Maine, based in Brunswick, recently welcomed Sue Jones, Ph.D., to its team of 10 psychologists. Jones will expand behavioral health services to adults and couples, offering her expertise in eating disorders, sexual trauma and couples therapy. She relocated to Maine from Mississippi where she served as training director and staff psychologists in counseling services at the University of Mississippi.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION

Fluent IMC, based in Westbrook, was recognized at the Maine Public Relations Council’s Golden Arrow Awards with a Gold Award and two honorable mentions. Fluent received a Gold Award for its submission with the University of New England in the media relations category for Clay Lab, the Virtual Reality of Dying Process, for client Hospice of Southern Maine. The honorable mentions involved campaigns with Otelco and Home Hospice Care. The firm also received the Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine’s Media Award for its promotion of Hospice of Southern Maine’s virtual reality training tool that earned expansive national coverage and subsequent nationwide speaking engagements for key staff.

