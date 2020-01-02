I write in response to the Dec. 27 column of John Balentine (“Gorham council wrong to ignore will of voters”). I hold no opinion on the seating of a school employee to serve on the Gorham School Board. I simply wish to highlight the profound illogic of Mr. Balentine’s contention that President Trump should not be impeached and removed from office because it would “violate the will of the voters.”

The impeachment and removal process for a president is contained in Article I, Sec. 2, Clause 5 and Article II Sec. 3, Clause 6 and 7 of the Constitution. Voters began electing presidents beginning in 1804. Thus any impeachment and subsequent removal of a president from office – a process outlined in the Constitution must by definition apply to a president elected by the voters. To claim impeachment is inappropriate or unfair because it removes an elected president from office is not an argument against the current situation, but one against basic provisions of our Constitution.

Mr. Balentine shouldn’t parrot President Trump’s illogical talking points in The Forecaster. If he wishes to defend the President he might provide evidence.

But to claim impeachment as “violating the will of the voters” is to negate exactly the process the Constitution outlines.

Aaron Shapiro

South Portland

