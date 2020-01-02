Today I read the oped (“R.I.P, GOP,” Dec. 19) by Mr. Beem and was offended greatly by his insults. To lump all who disagree with him as nut cakes, racists and xenophobes is just not right. Progressives think of us as deplorables and idiots that must be controlled by those with a higher education than us. They don’t listen to us at all. Many just insult and call us racists.

We support the president because he has tried to do as he promised even though he has been obstructed more than we have ever seen. We all read the call transcripts and both sides differ on what they heard. Trump supporters are sick and tired of Democrats’ insults. I have been a Democrat for 35 years and am ashamed of the turn the party has taken. The party used to support and serve the working class and now they seek to control them and remove freedoms at every turn.

Wake up, Democrats, before it’s too late. We are all supposed to be Americans. Start acting like it. Don’t lash out at voters for an election lost. Pull up your bootstraps and move on.

Jeff Roubo

Buxton

