Jan. 4, 1995

Life has run in consistent patterns for Robert W. Hall, 51, Westbrook’s next school superintendent. He has worked in the Westbrook school system 29 years, ever since he graduated from Farmington State College. He has lived in the same house in Standish for 25 years and has been married 29 years. Hall served as assistant superintendent under Edward F. Connolly, whom he is succeeding.

A group of local doctors and nurses treated 25 Westbrook people Saturday without charge as a holiday present to the community. Dr. Harold Burnham, who organized the event at Westbrook Community Hospital, said he hopes to offer the all-volunteer free clinic again next year. Burnham retired from his Gorham family medicine practice and has devoted himself to substance abuse counseling for the past few years.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Dec. 30 , 1959, that Ann Waterhouse, a math instructor at St. Margaret’s School for Girls in Connecticut, was spending the holiday recess with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leon Waterhouse of Lamb Street, Westbrook. Mr. and Mrs. George Reed of South Gorham entertained family members from Rochester, New Hampshire, and Westbrook for Christmas.

A group of Gorham Trails members planned a moonlight evening of cross country skiing Dec. 18, but made it a Christmas party at their club house, 188 Narragansett St. The reason? No snow.

Westbrook aldermen are expected to take final action to turn over the investment management of the $639,855 Fluett trust fund to Jeffrey A. Grossman’s Jaguar Capital Management, at a cost of about $6,000 a year. Grossman is the administrative assistant to the mayor, Kenneth Lefebvre, who recommended the action.

Jan. 5, 2005

A fundraising polar dip on New Year’s Day sponsored by the Marine Animal Lifeline of Westbrook is expected to net more than $10,000 to save injured and sick sea animals. About 100 people, most of whom collected pledges to brave the cold, took the plunge into the frigid waters Saturday in the third annual event off East End Beach in Portland.

Due to concerns that the roof of the building did not meet current snow load codes, the Westbrook School Department took steps to shore up the roof of Wescott Junior High School over winter break. School officials stressed that the school is still structurally sound and the problem is limited to just one roof beam.

Photo caption: Cpl. Ben Farwell of Gorham is surrounded by Iraqi children during his deployment in Iraq. Farwell, who was wounded by shrapnel when a car bomb exploded on Christmas Eve 2003, saw duty in Baghdad and Fallujah last year. He is now training in Germany with the 1st Armored Division. He is the son of Frank and Sally Farwell.

Word got out. Gorham High School’s skiers were having so much fun last season that some of their classmates had to give it a shot this winter. Six new members, many of them seniors, boost the numbers for the boys. The Gorham girls, even though a pair graduated, are up from four to six skiers.

From the Westbrook Police Notes: On Dec. 25, a Brunswick man called to report that someone smashed a beer bottle on his truck on Bridge Street. On Dec. 29, a River Street woman reported that someone smashed the back window of her vehicle by throwing a rock through it.

