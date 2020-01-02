PHIPPSBURG – John R. Williams Jr., 73, of Phippsburg died peacefully at home on Dec. 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. John was born on Nov. 21, 1946, in Bath, to John and Edna Williams.

John was educated in the Bath school systems and enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 as a heavy machine mechanic. He served one tour in Vietnam (1969-1970) with MACV. John retired after 23 years of service as a master sergeant. He also retired after 20 years working as a pipe fitter at Bath Iron Works. John married Karin B. Edinger on Nov. 1, 1967. John will be remembered as a man who loved to hunt and fish with his friends and family.

He made an annual fishing trip every May to Jackman. He loved camping, especially at Acres of Wildlife where he went every year with his family over the 4th of July week! John loved having coffee and donuts with his VFW and American Legion buddies. He enjoyed doing community service projects like the library to go houses and working with the students in the academic class at Morse High School. John used the funds he raised at a local BINGO hall to fund the various community service projects. John loved hosting his annual Christmas party, with Karin, and loved building his Christmas village. John loved traveling with Karin and his family to fairs. John was a terrible joke teller though he loved to tell stories and jokes to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John was involved in various groups including the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Brunswick and Phippsburg, Phippsburg American Legion, Phippsburg Sportsman’s Association, and the Odd Fellows of Bath.

John and Karin were happily married for 52 years and together they raised five daughters, Regina Graham and her husband Rick of Brunswick, Michelle Saxby and her husband Chris, Andrea Tebben and her husband Chris, Sandra Coffin and her husband Aaron, and Shannon Giggey and her husband Marc all of Bath. John and Karin have 16 grandchildren, Crystal Rubino, Richard Graham, Tiffani Crosby, Kristin MacMurray, Sharon Scammacca, Elizabeth Duenne, Jessica Alexander, Dustin Graham, Brittany Williams, Daniel Saxby Rachel Giggey, Marc Giggey, Jeramy Giggey, Christopher Tebben, Levi Giggey Alyssa Giggey; as well as 18-plus one and counting great-grandchildren.

John has two brothers, Franklin D. Williams (deceased) wife Deborah of Bath, and Steven B. Williams wife Patti of Springfield.

John leaves behind many extended family members including his aunt, Shirley Pouliot of Albany, N.Y.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers family is requesting donations be made in John’s name to the:

VFW Post 7738

Pitman-Morrison

Scholarship Fund

P.O. Box 725

Bath, ME 04530

