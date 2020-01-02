The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered companies to stop manufacturing, distributing and selling most cartridge-based e-cigarette flavors by early February, saying the crackdown is urgently needed to reduce teen vaping.

The deadline was announced as the Trump administration officially unveiled its long-debated vaping policy. The ban affects the fruit- and mint-flavored pods that have soared in popularity among young people but does not apply to menthol- or tobacco-flavored cartridges. It also spares the kind of e-liquids used in open-tank systems typically sold by vaping stores that cater to adults.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called the move a “comprehensive, aggressive approach” that targets products most widely used by youth. He said the policy strikes “the right public health balance” by preserving e-cigarettes as an option for adults trying to quit smoking conventional cigarettes.

“We will not stand idly by as this crisis among America’s youth grows and evolves, and we will continue monitoring the situation and take further actions as necessary,” Azar pledged Thursday.

A 30-day clock begins once the government publishes the agency’s new guidance, which is likely to occur early next week, an FDA spokesperson said.

The administration’s action was prompted by data showing that more than 5 million students in middle and high school have used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days. The majority reported usually using the cartridge-based products.

To date, e-cigarettes have never had FDA authorization to be on the market. Rather, they have been sold under “enforcement discretion” followed by the agency. The new policy will detail what products the agency will take steps to block.

The announcement, which came two days after President Donald Trump talked about protecting both families and the e-cigarette industry, marks the end of a chaotic policymaking process that left both vaping supporters and public health groups wondering what would happen next.

In September, Trump said the FDA would ban all flavored e-cigarettes but tobacco – a sweeping effort that would have applied to both the closed-pod systems and the e-liquids used for open-tank systems.

But the news ignited a firestorm of protest among vape shop owners and advocates, prompting Brad Parscale, the president’s 2020 campaign manager, to privately warn the ban could cause job losses and hurt his re-election effort in battleground states. The White House put the plan on hold and began searching for a compromise.

