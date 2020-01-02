SCARBOROUGH — The Public Works Department will be picking up Christmas trees throughout the month of January, beginning Jan. 6.

Trees should be placed curbside on the same day as trash pick up. Trees can also be dropped off the Public Works facility at 20 Washington Ave. and placed next to the winter-sand-for-the-public area.

For more information email [email protected] or call 730-4400.

