GOLF

Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Joaquin Niemann of Chile brought fresh confidence and plenty of form to Maui by opening the year with a 7-under 66 for a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas after Thursday’s opening round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapulua, Hawaii.

Niemann is one of 15 first-time winners on the PGA Tour last year who are playing the rejuvenated Plantation Course at Kapalua for the first time. He knew his way around just fine in weather that might be as good as it gets all week.

He missed only one green and saved par. After a 30-foot birdie on No. 4, which he called his best shot of the day, his other six birdies were all from 10 feet or closer.

Thomas, who won at Kapalua three years ago, played bogey-free and made five birdies over his last eight holes for a 67. Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler were at 68, with defending champion Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay among those another shot back.

Only nine players in the 34-man field of PGA Tour winners failed to shoot par or better.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up the other as Liverpool extended its unbeaten run to a full year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United to restore its 13-point lead.

Salah opened the scoring in the fourth minute by finishing off a quick attack and then exchanged passes with Sadio Mane to set up his teammate for the second goal in the 64th.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: Joonas Oden’s power-play goal early in the third period gave Finland a 1-0 quarterfinal victory over the United States in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Finland will play Canada in the semifinals. Sweden and Russia also advanced.

