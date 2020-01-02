CUMBERLAND — Logan Bagshaw scored 14 of his 37 points during a 23-4 run in the third quarter as Greely earned a 62-49 win over Yarmouth in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game Thursday night.

The third-quarter surge turned a 26-17 halftime lead into a 49-21 advantage.

Bagshaw finished with six 3-pointers as Greely improved to 4-2.

William Cox led Yarmouth (4-3) with 10 points.

DEERING 75, CHEVERUS 59: Darryl Germain scored 16 points, and Jesse Kamalandu had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (5-1) in a win over the visiting Stags (3-4).

Deering also got 12 points from Michael Randall.

Dylan Morrison and Luke Knowles each scored 13 points for Cheverus.

YORK 57, CAPE ELIZABETH 41: The Wildcats (6-0) took the lead for good with a 22-8 advantage in the second quarter and cruised past the Capers (1-5) in York.

Brady Cummins scored 17 points and Will McDonald chipped in with 16 for York.

Nolan Smith led Cape Elizabeth with 13 points. Dylan Swift made three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.

FALMOUTH 59, BRUNSWICK 32: Mike Simonds recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Yachtsmen (5-2) to a win over the Dragons (3-2) in Falmouth.

James Stowell chipped in with 12 points, and Vincent Hanrahan recorded eight points and 14 rebounds.

James Belanger led Brunswick with 11 points.

KENNEBUNK 68, MARSHWOOD 56: Kyle Pasieniuk made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead the Rams (4-2) past the Hawks (3-4) in South Berwick.

Max Murray put in 15 points, Ian Murray added 13 and Adam Lux tossed in 10 for Kennebunk.

Justin Bryant led Marshwood with 21 points. Cullen Casey chipped in with 16 and John Valentine had 10.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 58, FREEPORT 50: Nick Pelletier scored 20 points, Wyatt Kenney had 12 and Jay Hawkes added 11 for the Patriots (3-3), who used a 34-18 advantage in the second and third quarters to pull away from the Falcons (3-3) in Gray.

Heath Cockburn scored 11 points for Freeport. Blaine Cockburn scored 10.

BIDDEFORD 77, WESTBROOK 62: Alex McAlevey sank six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Tigers (3-2) in a victory over the Blue Blazes (0-6) in Biddeford.

Marc Reali scored 14 points and Will Harriman chipped in with 13 for Biddeford.

Michael Connolly led Westbrook with 19 points. Matthew Eugley had 11 and Kyle McKone scored 10.

SANFORD 59, NOBLE 47: Leyton Bickford led the Spartans (4-3) with 17 points in a win over the Knights (1-6) at Sanford.

Xavier Levine and Ryley Bougie each added nine points.

Garrett Brown paced Noble with 14 points.

GORHAM 54, MASSABESIC 30: Grant Nadeau scored 24 points to power the Rams (2-5) past the Mustangs (2-5) in Waterboro.

Jordan Bretton chipped in with 13 points.

James Saccuzzo scored 11 points for Massabesic.

CONY 91, MEDOMAK VALLEY 78: Simon McCormick scored 36 points and hit 10 of 11 free throws in the last two minutes as the Rams (6-2) beat the Panthers (7-1) in Waldoboro.

McCormick added eight assists and five steals for Cony, which outscored Medomak 27-14 in the fourth quarter. Luke Briggs had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Dakota Dearborn scored 16 points.

Trevor Brown led Medomak with 23 points. Patrick McKenney scored 17 and Parker Morrison had 10.

CAMDEN HILLS 69, ERSKINE ACADEMY 45: Jeremy Fraser scored 26 points to pace the Windjammers (2-5) to a win over the Eagles (0-7) in Rockport.

Daniel Page scored 16 points and Nicholas Hayden added 12 for Erskine.

POLAND 81, SACOPEE VALLEY 59: Gage Bachelder scored 25 points and four other players reached double figures for the Knights (2-5) in a win over the Hawks (1-5) in Poland.

Hunter Gibson finished with 17 points, Joseph Ringuette had 14, Evan Kelly scored 11 and Joseph Levesque added 10.

Sawyer McGuire had 30 points for Sacopee Valley. Teagan Meggison scored 17.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 70, A.R. GOULD 36: Te’Andre King scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and pulled down 12 rebounds to help the Panthers (4-1) roll past the Bears (2-2) in Yarmouth.

Chris Hamblett added 14 points for NYA, which opened a 44-8 halftime margin. Elliot Oney had 10 points, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

Keeshawn Brown and Kelly Sahabo each scored 18 points for A.R. Gould.

MARANACOOK 66, OCEANSIDE 45: Cash McClure scored 19 points to lead the Black Bears (5-2) to a win over the Mariners (4-4) in Rockland.

Joey Dupont added 12 points.

Bodhi Ames led Oceanside with 13 points.

HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 8, PORTLAND 2: Zach Chaisson scored twice and six others contributed a goal apiece for the Red Storm (4-1) in a victory over Portland/Deering (1-5) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Nolan Matthews, Cam Budway, Colin Wallace, Samuel Rumelhart, Dawson Gendreau and Will Marcotte also scored, and Gendreau had two assists.

Scarborough was 3 for 9 on the power play.

The Bulldogs got goals from Nicholas Ives and Dante Tocci.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »