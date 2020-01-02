Chowder luncheon – Friday, Jan. 3, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 4, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 4, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Baked stuffed turkey supper – Saturday, Jan. 4, 5-6:30 p.m., Keezar Road Church (off Rt. 35 across from Melby’s store), North Waterford. Turkey, side dishes and homemade pies. $10, $5 6-16, free 5 and under. Benefits North Waterford World’s Fair.

Community meal – Thursday, Jan. 9, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Meatloaf, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $3.50.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: