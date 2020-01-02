Arrests

Benjamin J. Davis, 41, of Poland, on Dec. 23 on a charge of violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and operating a vehicle without a license, on Brown Street.

Samuel J. Hopkins, 55, of Westbrook, on Dec. 24 on a charge of domestic violence with aggravated assault and aggravated assault.

Derek D. Thompson, 37, of Saco Street, on Dec. 26 on a charge of OUI (drugs or combo), violating condition of release, trafficking in prison contraband, two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and aggravated operation after habitual offender revocation, on Central Street.

Thomas M. Dewever, 34. of Bridgton Road, on Dec. 27 on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention or refusal to stop and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Bridgton Road.

Michael D. Mahoney, 56, of Rochester Street, on Dec. 28 on a warrant, on Rochester Street.

Ariel Jean Oneal, 26, of Forest Street, on Dec. 29 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Reserve Street.

Summonses

A juvenile, 16, on Dec. 27 on two counts of assault, on Andover Road.

