CASTINE — Sam Jefferson scored 19 of his 23 points in the first half to lead Colby to a 79-59 victory over Maine Maritime Academy in a men’s basketball game Friday.

The score was tied 17-17 midway through the first half before a layup by Will King started a 12-0 run. Colby (10-0) stretched its lead to 52-37 by halftime.

Matt Hanna tossed in 18 points and King added nine for the Mules.

Andrew Liebert led Maine Maritime (2-7) with 15 points. Nicholas DePatsy contributed 12 points and Kimani Anderson had 11.

ST. JOSEPH’S 83, RIVIER 71: A 3-pointer by Tatsuaki Sakai started a game-ending 24-12 run as the Monks (4-7) defeated the Raiders (2-9) in the Catholic Colleges Classic at Weston, Massachusetts.

Jack Casale posted game highs with 32 points and 11 rebounds for St. Joseph’s. Griffin Foley tossed in 15 points, while Sakai chipped in 11.

MEN’S HOCKEY

WILLIAMS 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Nick Altmann’s unassisted goal 5:21 into the third period lifted the 14th-ranked Ephs (7-2) over the ninth-ranked Nor’easters (9-3) at the Oswego State Hockey Classic in Oswego, New York.

Jeff Eppright opened the scoring for UNE (9-3) midway through the second period. Altmann tied it with 40 second left in the period.

Ben Churchfield stopped 22 shots for the Nor’easters.

BOWDOIN 5, ST. ANSELM 4: Chris Brown assisted on two goals and got the winner with 6:31 remaining as the Polar Bears (5-4) edged Hawks (7-6-1) in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Andy Stoneman, Ronnie Lestan, Ethan Kimball and Thomas Dunleavy also scored for Bowdoin, and Joe Alexander had two assists. Alex Zafonte made 31 saves.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 2, MANHATTANVILLE 2: Third-period goals by Izzi Stoddard and Meg Galanos enabled Bowdoin (4-4-2) to rally for a tie against Manhattanville (6-4-2) in the final of the New Year’s Women’s Hockey Classic at Watson Arena.

Manhattanville got a power-play goals from Holly Meredith in the first period and Ali Howard in the second.

Dani Marquez stopped 17 shots for Bowdoin, while Lena Flores recorded 40 saves for the Valiants.

ST. MICHAEL’S 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Ella Saracco scored two goals and Vika Simons made 47 saves for the Purple Knights (3-10-1) in a win over the Nor’easters (7-1-1) at South Burlington, Vermont.

Julia Benjamin made 17 saves for UNE.

FOOTBALL

POTATO BOWL: Nathan Rourke accounted for 241 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help Ohio beat Nevada 30-21 in Boise, Idaho.

OHIO STATE: Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving school to enter the NFL Draft.

Young, a junior, led the nation in sacks with 16.5 and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

