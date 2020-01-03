A car crash Thursday in Canaan that killed the driver and sent a passenger to the hospital remains under investigation.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Pinnacle Road, about a half mile from the intersection with Strickland Road, according to a news release from Michael Mitchell, chief deputy of the Somerset County Sheriffs’ Department.

Richard Clark Sr., 55, of Canaan, died in the accident. Clark was driving a 2001 Dodge Stratus when he lost control of the car and it struck a tree, the release says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The passenger in Clark’s vehicle was Kimberly Fitzgerald, age 53 of Canaan,” the release says. “Fitzgerald was transported by EMS to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for treatment” of injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Neither Clark nor Fitzgerald was wearing a seat belt, according to Mitchell.

Contacted Friday, Mitchell said in an email that there was nothing new to report in the investigation. Asked what the speed limit is on Pinnacle Road and whether speed or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Mitchell said “the speed limit on the Pinnacle Road is unposted 45 (dirt road).”

“Whether or not speed, slippery road conditions, and/or alcohol having anything to do with the accident is still under investigation,” he said. “The accident has been reconstructed and we are waiting for results. We are also waiting for toxicology results as far as the alcohol factor.”

Sheriff’s Cpl. Mathew Cunningham was the first deputy to arrive at the scene and was assisted by the Pittsfield Police Department and Canaan Fire and Rescue, according to Mitchell.

Pinnacle Road stretches between Easy Street, which is off U.S. Route 2, to Strickland Road.

