This week, in a remarkable display of either incompetence or arrogance or both, CMP announced a new initiative called “Power On.” CMP doesn’t need a new initiative or a high paid consultant to change it’s behavior towards customers. As always CMP tries to solve problems with propaganda campaigns meant to change public perspective! Any 4th grader can tell CMP what must happen! Just do your job! While lineman get the job done, CMP management just doesn’t get it.
Who is twisting CMP’s arm to continue sending out incorrect bills? CMP needs to do trauma care and wrap a tourniquet around billing. After 2 years there is absolutely no excuse for bills to reach customers with incorrect information. Any smart businessman would have given a directive that “no bill leaves this office unless it is 100 percent correct.” CMP misdirects by calling them “glitches” “presentation errors” “fast clocking meters” etc.. Let’s face the facts CMP, they are incorrect and it’s your fault.
That’s just one issue that can be solved tomorrow internally and instantly! CMP is unfit to deliver reliable power, unfit in safety, unfit in providing fair and reasonable rates, unfit in courtesy during customer care, unfit to provide actual outage information and restore times. The only thing that works is the lineman! It is time for the MPUC to revoke their license and put it out to bid! Mainers expect reliable power at a fair price and a correct bill!
Deke Sawyer
Jackman
