At a time when we are struggling to attract workers, retain young Mainers, maximize tourism, and help older Mainers stay healthy, it is utter insanity to padlock the state’s greatest treasures.

Closing our beaches to vehicles (how much could plowing half of the parking lots cost?) must be weighed against the benefits of year-round access.

Ariella Nasuti

Falmouth

