“Control of space… means control of the world.”

Given the mockery of Trump’s over Space Force, one might think these words were his. Although he did make comments that strangely echo this – referring to space as “the ultimate high ground” – these are the words of then Sen. Lyndon Johnson in 1958.

The US considered thermonuclear bombs in space and building a lunar rocket base. The DOD under GW pushed for offensive capabilities. Militarizing space warrants a lengthy wikipedia page as well as ink from the right-wing Heritage Foundation.

While theoretical constraints exist – e.g. kessler effect – nuclear war should teach us the fallacy of mutually assured destruction. We survived this far by chance not strategy. With

this in mind, we should not accelerate species extinction by (further) militarizing space.

The US-ratified UN Peaceful Use of Space is a beautiful document and its spirit should be our ideal. Although it is binding as the supreme law of the land, history has shown that the pretense of “defense” is often interpreted by war planners as deadly license. It is up to the public to not let a legalistic grey zone turn into a blast zone.

Yes, the Air Force having command over space is nothing new and Trump is taking credit for rearranging deck chairs. Indeed, space science has always uncomfortable coexisted with Pentagon desires if not patronage. Nonetheless, we cannot add millitarized spaced to the terrible inheritances of climate disaster and nuclear arsenals which the youth already face.

Jai Kang

Portland

