What is the real value of $100 million? The six-mile train corridor running from Westbrook to Portland is a great idea. It is. I would love it, especially as it goes right by my house and I could hop the “train” and get to Rock Row or downtown for dinner. However, the $100 million price tag is ludicrous.

Here is an idea though, and I think I should be able to collect 0.5 percent of the savings. It only took asking different questions:

Why do the tracks need to be upgraded to handle 60 mph passenger rail traffic? Couldn’t significant money be saved without that level of upgrade?

Why would they have to purchase new rail cars? Why couldn’t buses be converted to ride the rails? That should be significantly less than traditional railroad cars. Would the tracks need to be upgraded for 60 mph passenger rail use if these “buses” are only traveling on this six mile trip. If a “railbus” traveled just 18 mph and had the right of way at all intersections it should still be more convenient than street travel. Could that be done for 80 to 90 percent of the estimated cost? I bet it could, maybe even significantly less.

Now that the idea has been proposed, maybe different questions can get asked. Could someone build three regular size buses that can ride the road and rail converting from one to the other in mere seconds (https://www.wired.com/2008/05/half-bus-half-t/) for 1 or 2 million, saving $99,000,000. Just asking.

Charles Barnard

Portland

