PORTLAND – Chester Edmund Davis Jr., 87, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Maine Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 1, 1932, the son of Ruth Kirk Wolford and Chester E. Davis Sr.Chester attended Portland High School. He worked on a dairy farm in Rangeley Maine prior to joining the Navy in 1951 where he served four years. After his discharge, he worked for his father Chester E. Davis Sr., until he was hired by the railroad. Chester was known by four names and answered to them all – Chester, Chet, Sunny and Buster.Chester enjoyed taking his family to Pine Point and Sebago Lake. He also enjoyed going to camp where he loved to hunt and fish. After his retirement, he was instrumental and a big influence in Davis Woodworking with his son, Glen.On Dec. 1, 1951, he married Mary Lou Pettengil in Portland, Maine. They were married 62 years before her passing in 2013.He was also predeceased by a sister, Sandra McCutcheon. Chester is survived by daughter, Carol Ann Pelletier; sons, Glen and his wife, Cathy, Chester III (Chet) and his wife, Patty and daughter, Laurie Davis; grandchildren, Lance Pelletier and his fiancé, Joyelle Mitchell, Stacey Pelletier, Matthew Davis, Amy Davis, Jason Davis and his wife, Angella and Dani-Le Davis; sister, Nancy Ann Sinonif; brother, Elmo W. Wolford Jr.; cousin, Charles H. Kirk. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.A visiting hour will be held from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Chester’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Special Olympics.

