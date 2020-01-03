PORTLAND – Christopher “Chris” C. Aceto, 68, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, at his residence. Chris was born in Waco, Texas, on Dec. 26, 1950, the son of Nick and Carlene (Usher) Aceto.Chris moved to Maine during his childhood and attended Gorham schools, graduating from Gorham High School, class of 1970. After graduation, Chris worked part time for CMP and attended college at the University of Maine, Orono, for civil engineering. After college, Chris was blessed with the opportunity to work for the Army Corps of Engineer Support Group in Philadelphia. That opportunity opened a door to attend the Army Management Engineering Training Activity in Rock Island, Illinois. In 1979, he graduated the program with a degree in reliability engineering. From there, Chris made a career with The Department of the Army for over 25 years, becoming very skilled in research and development and special projects such as perfecting some of the night vision systems the Army still uses today.Chris and Linda Webb married in Swanton, Vermont, on Oct. 22, 1988. Together Chris and Linda were inseparable, spending their days walking together, going to the movies and raising several dogs together. Chris’s gentle heart was able to capture the beauty of nature through photography, whether it was watching birds on his deck while listening to music, to going to the Eastern Prom by the water with the dogs. He truly grasped the finer things in life.Chris was predeceased in life by his parents, Nick and Carlene; his aunts, Gloria Pomerleau and Barbara Littlefield; and an uncle, Robert Littlefield. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Webb) Acteo.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. A celebration of Chris’s life will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. Immediately follow services, a reception will follow at the funeral home. Interment with be in the spring of 2020 at Eastern Cemetery in Gorham. To view Chris’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Chris’s memory to the City of Portland, PortlandFire and Rescue,380 Congress Street,Portland, ME 04101

