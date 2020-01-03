U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree called Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani an “evil man whose death we do not mourn,” but the congresswoman also said his killing escalates conflicts with Iran and increases the risk to Americans.

Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike of Baghdad’s international airport on Friday. The attack was carried out by U.S. forces at the direction of President Trump.

Pingree, the first of Maine’s four Congressional delegation members to respond, said she worries that the strike moves the country “closer to a senseless war without the consent of Congress.”

“We need steady, disciplined leadership at this critical time,” Pingree said in a statement. “The President must de-escalate the conflict with Iran, have a concrete plan to protect Americans in the region, and engage with Congress going forward.”

Sen. Angus King, an independent and member of the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees, sounded a similar tone.

“Soleimani was a terrorist, and a chief architect of Iran’s efforts to undermine regional security and the safety of American servicemembers and diplomats serving abroad,” King said in a statement. “Indeed, he was responsible for the death of hundreds of Americans and thousands of others in the region – there is no doubt that he was a force of evil. At the same time, last night’s attack leaves us with one important question: how does this impact our strategic objectives in the region?”

“In the short term, I am concerned this could bring about violent reprisals from Iran and their partners that will place Americans working or serving in the region in increased danger; in the long-term, the rapidly rising escalation between our two nations could lead to dangerous and bloody consequences,” he continued. “This is a moment fraught with serious threats, and we must navigate it with the utmost care to protect American citizens both at home and abroad and advance our interests in the region.”

Neither U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, also a member of the Intelligence Committee, nor Rep. Jared Golden, who represents Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, had released statements by noon Friday.

In justifying the attack, the Defense Department said in a statement Friday that Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” He has led the Quds Force since 1998 and was the mastermind of Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria.

“He’s been in combat his entire life. His soldiers love him. He’s a quiet, charismatic guy, a strategic genius and a tactical operator,” Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, a national security, intelligence and terrorism analyst, told CNN. “These are all the kind of things, looking at him from the enemy’s perspective, (that) is going to create a great deal of angst in this part of the world.”

The Pentagon also said Soleimani and his troops were “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

So far, Republicans have mostly praised President Trump’s actions while Democrats have expressed concerns over retaliation.

“I expect that Congress will be briefed by the Administration in the coming days, and I will be listening closely, particularly for the specific intelligence on imminent attacks on Americans which has been put forward as the justification for this strike,” King said. “It would be tragic if a strike intended to deter such attacks makes them more rather than less likely.”

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: