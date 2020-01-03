SACO — Jack Pyzynski scored 21 points and Payton Jones had 18 to help Thornton Academy erase a 14-point deficit and overcome a 44-point performance by Zach Maturo in an 81-75 boys’ basketball win Saturday against Bonny Eagle.

Dylan Griffin added 13 points, and Costa Gikas and Colby Lands had 10 apiece. Thornton (6-1) used a 23-10 advantage in the third quarter to grab a 56-51 lead.

Bonny Eagle fell to 5-3.

SCARBOROUGH 56, MASSABESIC 52: Brian Austin scored 13 of his 25 points in overtime to lift the Red Storm (5-3) to a double-overtime victory against the Mustangs (2-6) in Scarborough.

Adam Lewis had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Zander Haskell added 10 points and eight rebounds for Scarborough. Austin grabbed eight rebounds.

James Saccuzzo led Massabesic with 13 points. Ben Samson scored 11.

DEERING 50, PORTLAND 49: Darryl Germain scored 21 points as the Rams (6-1) edged the Bulldogs (2-6) at the Expo.

Deering also got 13 points from Max Morrione.

Stillman Mahan, Wani Donato and Kevin Smart all scored 12 points for Portland.

LAKE REGION 59, TRAIP ACADEMY 48: Jacob Stone made 11 free throws and finished with 19 points as the Lakers (3-2) defeated the Rangers (4-2) in Naples.

Evan Willey added 14 points, Isaac Holland scored 13 and Derek Langadas chipped in with 12.

Traip got 19 points from Treshuan Brown and 17 from Frankie Driscoll.

MARSHWOOD 69, MORSE 42: The Hawks (4-4) jumped out to a 42-21 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Shipbuilders (1-6) in South Berwick.

Aidan Sullivan led Marshwood with 12 points. Justin Bryant added 10 and Kelvin Peterson had eight.

Sawyer Stead led Morse with 15 points.

KENNEBUNK 73, MT. ARARAT 54: Matt Murray and Kyle Pasieniuk combined for 51 points, leading the Rams (5-2) past the Eagles (1-5) in Topsham.

Murray finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Pasieniuk scored 24 points.

JD Dionne led Mt. Ararat with 15 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 65, SANFORD 39: Pamba Pamba had 10 points, six assists and four steals for the Red Riots (8-0) in a win over the Spartans (4-4) in South Portland.

Geremi Baez led the Red Riots’ balanced offense 12 points. Cade Carr added 10 and Ryan Boles chipped in with nine points.

Leyton Bickford paced Sanford with 17 points and nine rebounds.

LEAVITT 53, BIDDEFORD 44: Wyatt Hathaway sank a pair of 3-pointers and Joziah Learned slammed home an offensive rebound as the Hornets (5-1) went on a late 8-0 run to secure a win over the Tigers (3-3) in Turner.

Hathaway finished with four 3-pointers and 18 points. Learned had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Cole Morin registered 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Will Harriman scored 23 points for the Tigers.

YORK 82, POLAND 47: Brady Cummins drilled five 3-pointers and scored 25 points as the Wildcats (7-0) handled the Knights (2-6) in York.

Will MacDonald added 21 points, all in the first three quarters. Jonathan Donovan scored 11 points and Tommy Coughlin chipped in with eight.

Evan Kelly paced Poland with 13 points.

WAYNFLETE 67, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 48: Dominick Campbell dominated inside and finished with 23 points as the Flyers (7-0) cruised past the Seagulls (2-4) in Portland.

Diraige Dahia contributed 10 points and Solomon Levy had nine.

Landen Johnson scored 22 of his 23 points in the first half for OOB, hitting six 3-pointers. Ryan Crockett chipped in with 16 points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 64, ST. DOMINIC 38: Te’Andre King scored 24 points as the Panthers (5-1) defeated the Saints (2-4) in Auburn.

NYA led 14-0 after one quarter and 36-7 at halftime. Christopher Hamblett contributed 15 points, while Bryce Poulin added 10.

The Saints were paced by Eli St. Laurent with 12 points and Gabe Carey with 10 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 57, MT. BLUE 46: Patrick McKenney made 17 of 20 free throws and finished with 28 points for the Panthers (8-1) in a win over the Cougars (3-6) in Waldoboro.

Trevor Brown added 16 points.

Jacob Farnham led Mt. Blue with 14 points. Bradley Shamba had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Zach Poisson also scored 11 points.

FALMOUTH 85, WESTBROOK 37: Brady Coyne and Mike Simonds each dropped in 14 points for the Yachtsmen (6-2) in a win over the Blue Blazes (0-7) in Westbrook.

Mike Connolly led Westbrook with 12 points.

WINDHAM 35, OXFORD HILLS 30: Will Mannette hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 16 points to lead the Eagles (3-5) past the Vikings (0-7) at Windham.

Mannette’s shooting helped Windham turn an 8-7 deficit after one quarter into a 21-16 halftime lead.

Nuar Bol grabbed nine rebounds for Eagles.

Colby Huckins led Oxford Hills with nine points.

CAPE ELIZABETH 47, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 32: Nate Mullen made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points as the Capers (2-5) defeated the Raiders (2-4) in Cape Elizabeth.

Eli Mahan and Bobby Hallam each had eight points for Fryeburg.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 63, YARMOUTH 57: Nick Pelletier sank three free throws to tie the game with five second left in regulation, capping a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback by Gray-New Gloucester (4-3), and the Patriots beat the Clippers (4-4) in overtime at Yarmouth.

Pelletier made 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. Nicholas Kariotis added 18 and Jay Hawkes had 11.

Yarmouth got 16 points from William Cox, 13 from Jason Lainey and 12 from Aiden Hickey.

HOCKEY

LEWISTON 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Joey Gendron tallied two goals and Owen Cox had three assists for the Blue Devils (6-0) in a win over the Golden Trojans (5-1) at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Logan Tripp opened the scoring for Lewiston, and Michael Belleau clinched the victory with an empty-net goal.

Eli Pendergrass and Sawyer Wirsing scored for Thornton. Alex St. John and Liam Nash assisted on both goals.

SCARBOROUGH 1, GREELY 1: Cory Shular knocked in a rebound midway through the second period for Scarborough, and Greely’s Alex Wallace tied it with two seconds remaining in the period as the Red Storm (4-1-1) and Rangers (5-1-1) battled to a draw at USM Arena.

Shular’s goal came after a shot from the point by William Marcotte.

Ryan Moore assisted on Greely’s goal.

MESSALONSKEE 5, MARSHWOOD 2: Dylan Cunningham had two goals and three assists to lead the Eagles (4-1-1) past Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford (1-5) in Dover, New Hampshire.

Myles Hammond, Owen Tilley and Ben Hellen also scored for the Eagles.

Marshwood got goals from Colby Berren and Anthony Newton.

