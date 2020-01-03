BASKETBALL

Yante Maten hit a tiebreaking layup in the final minute as the Maine Red Claws escaped with a 112-109 win over the Agua Caliente Clippers in a G League game Friday night at the Expo.

Maten finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Carsen Edwards scored 21 points for Maine, which has won three in a row. The Red Claws led by as many as 21 points.

Tacko Fall posted 11 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, and Bryce Brown added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Terance Mann scored 23 points for the Clippers.

NBA: Damian Lillard scored 35 points and CJ McCollum added 24 in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 122-103 road victory over the Washington Wizards, who were short-handed even before losing Isaiah Thomas to a first-quarter ejection.

Hassan Whiteside added 23 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks for Portland, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Thomas was ejected less than 11/2 minutes into the game for making contact with an official. Thomas was tied up along the sideline by Portland’s Carmelo Anthony. As he broke away from Anthony, he made contact with referee Marat Kogut, who stumbled into the crowd.

• Terrence Ross scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Orlando Magic shut down the visiting Miami Heat in the fourth quarter of a 105-85 victory.

Miami scored only six points in the fourth quarter, going 3 for 19 from the field. Jimmy Butler had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat.

HIGH SCHOOLS

TRACK AND FIELD: Westbrook senior Mahamed Sharif has accepted a full scholarship to compete for the University of Connecticut.

Sharif was the 800-meter Class A champion both indoors and outdoors as a junior and holds Maine’s all-time best indoor mark – 1 minute, 52.88 seconds.

HOCKEY

NHL: Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Craig Berube of the Blues, Washington’s Todd Reirden and Gerard Gallant of the Golden Knights will be the head coaches at NHL All-Star Weekend later this month.

• The Montreal Canadiens signed free-agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract – a two-way deal worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the AHL.

Kovalchuk had nine points in 17 games this season with the Los Angeles Kings, who placed him on waivers last month.

• Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended for five games without pay by the NHL for elbowing Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis early in the Winter Classic on Wednesday.

• Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for an illegal check to the head during the second period of Los Angeles’ win Tuesday over Philadelphia.

• Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson – the NHL’s rookie scoring leader – will miss between five and six weeks because of a lower body injury.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Relief pitcher Will Harris and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract.

The right-handed Harris had a 1.50 ERA in 68 games for the Astros last season. He had been with Houston since 2015 and was an All-Star in 2016.

• Veteran right-hander Tyson Ross reached agreement on a $1.75 million minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an invitation to big league camp.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: The U.S. men’s national team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.

The Americans will move training to a site in the United States that has not yet been determined.

