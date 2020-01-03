Two teenaged boys have been arrested and charged in connection with robberies at a Gulf Mart store in Westbrook and a convenience store in Portland.

The Portland robbery occurred Dec. 26 when two males entered Jake’s Quick Stop on Brighton Avenue in Portland, police said. The pair threatened a clerk with a gun and demanded cash, police said.

The clerk was not injured but was treated at the scene by paramedics for stress, police said.

The robbery in Westbrook occurred New Year’s Eve at the Gulf Mart on Bridgton Road, police said, when two males entered the store armed with a realistic-looking BB gun. The clerk ran from the store and no one was hurt, Westbrook police said.

Westbrook police found the weapon and arrested two teens, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, Thursday. They were both charged with robbery while armed with a firearm for the Portland robbery and with felony robbery for the Westbrook robbery. They are being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Westbrook police are trying to determine if the Dec. 31 robbery was connected to another robbery at the Gulf Mart on Dec. 13.

