Two people died in a crash in Washington County on Friday afternoon, police said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said an SUV crossed the center line on Route 1 in Columbia and collided with a tractor-trailer, News Center Maine reported

The crash killed Darold Ames, 83, and a 14-year-old boy. Both were passengers in the SUV, a Ford Explorer, the TV station said.

Ames was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy was pronounced dead a short time later while waiting to be taken to a hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of the tractor-trailer were both taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WCSH reported.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Maine State Police, the station said.

