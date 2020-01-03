Two people died in a crash in Washington County on Friday afternoon, police said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said an SUV crossed the center line on Route 1 in Columbia and collided with a tractor-trailer, News Center Maine reported
The crash killed Darold Ames, 83, and a 14-year-old boy. Both were passengers in the SUV, a Ford Explorer, the TV station said.
Ames was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy was pronounced dead a short time later while waiting to be taken to a hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter.
The driver of the SUV and the driver of the tractor-trailer were both taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WCSH reported.
The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Maine State Police, the station said.
