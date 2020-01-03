A Westbrook elementary school was evacuated Friday morning after a suspected gas leak, police said.
Saccarappa School will be closed for the day. Students have been bused to the Westbrook Middle School, and parents are being asked to pick up their children at the Performing Arts Center at the middle school. Parents will need a photo ID to pick up their children.
The Westbrook Fire Department responded to the report of a possible gas leak and are investigating.
Some students were in the school before the potential leak was detected, but were safely evacuated and no one was injured, police said.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Warren, Klobuchar end 2019 lagging top rivals in fundraising
-
Times Record Opinion
Giving Voice: SNAP benefits and how changes will impact Mainers
-
Times Record Opinion
Your Land: Looking up after the turn
-
Business
Oil prices surge, stocks slip after U.S. kills Iran general
-
Local & State
Former Gov. Paul LePage really did move to Florida
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.