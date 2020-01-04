BIDDEFORD — Sadie Nelson made two foul shots with four seconds left to give the University of New England a five-point lead and the Nor’easters held on to beat Middlebury 63-61 in a women’s basketball game on Saturday.

Kira Waldman made a 3-pointer with two seconds left for the Panthers (9-2) but the Nor’easters (9-3) held on.

Abby Cavallaro scored 23 points to lead UNE. Jocelyn Chaput added 15 points and six rebounds, while Nelson finished with 10 points.

Reagan McDonald had 19 points and Betsy Knox 18 for Middlebury.

SOUTHERN MAINE 43, KEENE ST. 41: Katie Howe made a jump shot with five seconds to go as the Huskies (7-6, 2-2 Little East) beat the Owls (2-10, 1-2 LEC) in Keene, New Hampshire.

Abi Ramirez led USM with 10 points. Jackie Luckhardt added nine points and five rebounds, and Victoria Harris chipped in with five points and eight rebounds. Howe finished with five points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Hailey Derosia led the Owls with 12 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Jordyn Burke had eight points and eight rebounds, while Katie Martineau added nine points off the bench.

BATES 70, AGNES SCOTT 36: The Bobcats (6-5) jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first half and beat the Scotties (0-12) in Decatur, Georgia.

Bates outscored Agnes Scott 23-8 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Brianna Gadaleta scored six of her 10 points in the third.

Ariana Dalia had 13 points and six steals for Bates, while Grace Hoehl added 11 points.

Annie Weimerskirch and Garis Grant each had 11 points for Agnes Scott.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 82, CCRI 49: Tara Flanders had 22 points and 12 rebounds in the Seawolves’ (13-2) win over the Knights (4-11) in South Portland.

Grace Fontaine added 16 points and nine rebounds. Ashleigh Mathisen tallied 11 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Jada Burton-Hall scored 25 points for CCRI.

Jazlynn Jimenez added 12 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 70, THOMAS 55: Andrew Snoddy scored 16 points and Jeff Spellman had 14 for the Bobcats (7-3), who jumped out to a 32-22 first-half lead and beat the Terriers (6-5) at Waterville.

Stephon Baxter added 12 points off the bench for Bates. James Mortimer added eight points and nine rebounds.

Lovegeurson Fleurine led Thomas with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Zach MacKinnon added 12 points.

CCRI 82, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 64: Mitchell Noresca had 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Knights (10-4) beat the Seawolves (11-4) in South Portland.

Elijah Lewis added 18 points, while Jeremy Remigio and Reece Bullock each had 11.

Pedro Fonesca had 19 points for SMCC. DeSean Cromwell added 14 and Ian Regan had 13.

KEENE ST. 82, SOUTHERN MAINE 72: DeVon Beasley scored 21 points off the bench as the Owls (4-7, 3-0 Little East) beat the Huskies (5-7, 0-4 LEC) in Keene, New Hampshire.

Jeff Hunter added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Keene State, while James Anozie and Miguel Prieto each had 10.

Jay Roberts had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Southern Maine.

Derek Haney also scored 17, while Jacobe Thomas had 15 points and DJ Anderson 13.

MARQUETTE 71, (10) VILLANOVA 60: Markus Howard scored 29 points and the Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) started the New Year with an upset of the Wildcats (10-2, 1-1) in Milwaukee.

Howard, who entered the day as the nation’s top scorer at more than 25 points a game, added eight rebounds before fouling out to lead the Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East).

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOSTON UNIVERSITY 3, MAINE 2: Nara Elia scored 2:30 into overtime and the Terriers (13-4-1, 8-4-1 Women’s Hockey East) beat the Black Bears (8-10-2, 8-4-1) in Boston.

BU jumped out to a quick 2-0 first period lead following goals from Mackenna Parker and Julia Nearis.

Maine roared back in the third period. Michelle Weis got the Black Bears within one at 7:03 and Celine Tedenby tied it with 6:36 left.

Carly Jackson made 36 saves for Maine, while Kate Stuart had 27 for the Terriers.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 4, ST. MICHAEL’S 1: Jessie Scott scored twice in the third period and the Nor’easters (8-1-1) pulled away to beat the Purple Knights (3-11-1) in South Burlington, Vermont.

Shannon Nadeau scored in the first period to give UNE a 1-0 lead.

Kenady Nevicosi made it 2-0 in the second. Tatum Gietl had three assists for UNE, while Kyra Yu added two.

Julia Benjaming had 25 saves for UNE.

FOOTBALL

ARMED FORCES BOWL: Justin McMillan threw three touchdown passes in the second half when Tulane (7-6) rallied for a 30-13 win over Southern Mississippi (7-6) in Fort Worth, Texas.

McMillan had only 22 yards passing at halftime, but was 9 of 10 for 193 yards after that in his final game.

The Golden Eagles took a 13-0 lead after Jack Abraham threw a touchdown and ran for a score on their first drives, but took a hard shot on his last snap before halftime and didn’t play again.

