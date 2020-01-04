A Maine Medical Center official had no information Saturday on the condition of a Standish woman who was injured in a Dec. 28 crash that killed her husband and 8-year-old son.

Chelsea Miller, a hospital spokeswoman, said Saturday that she could provide no information about Kerry Oates or say whether Oates was still a patient at Maine Med.

Oates’ son, Owen, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Route 35 in Standish near the Windham town line.

Both Kerry Oates, 46, and her husband, Vincent Oates, 51, were taken to the Portland hospital and were listed in critical condition after the crash. Vincent Oates died at Maine Med on Thursday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. when a car driven Danilo Warrick, 75, skidded across the centerline and hit a car driven by Vincent Oates, police said.

Warrick also was transported to Maine Med and was in fair condition Saturday, Miller said. Warrick is a custodian at two Standish schools, including the one where Owen was a third-grader.

