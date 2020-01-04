Sen. Collins has assured her constituents that she must maintain neutrality in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial in order to be a fair juror.
But a jurist can only be as fair as the trial itself.
Therefore, Ms. Collins must demand to Senate leadership that a proper trial take place, with both sides permitted to introduce evidence and call and cross-examine witnesses, with a neutral judge (the chief justice) overseeing the proceedings.
Like a real jury, the senators should cast their votes in private, so they can vote their conscience without fear of reprisal. Now is the time for Sen. Collins to act like the moderate she claims to be!
Ted Morrow-Spitzer
Portland
