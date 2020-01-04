I thought you might enjoy a little break from all the contentious issues that often fill these pages.

I’d like to compliment your columnist Josh Christie for his beautiful article on “The scent of a ski lodge” in the Dec. 15 paper.

What a great piece of writing, with vivid sensory images that every skier can relate to. While reading it in a downtown building, I found myself transported to the beautiful Maine mountains and the joys of a winter day in our great outdoors. Thank you!

Peter Gordon

Portland

