I get so upset when I hear Republicans complain about the unfair impeachment process.

They need to be reminded they didn’t like the last impeachment process (Clinton). They proposed changes to the process. They submitted rules changes in the process that received wide bipartisan support and were adopted by Congress. So, they are complaining about rules they proposed, developed and convinced the Democrats that it was a good and fair process!

Enough said!

Gary MacMullen

Biddeford

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: