LOS ANGELES — Jae Crowder scored 27 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Los Angeles star Paul George’s absence to rout the Clippers 140-114 on Saturday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points, and Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks had 22 points each to help Memphis improve to 7-10 on the road with its highest scoring game of the season.

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 28 points. Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams added 24 points each. The team appeared out of sorts from the start without George.

He sat out with left hamstring tightness and Los Angeles clearly missed his defense.

The usually stoic Leonard complained to the referees, who hit him with a technical after the halftime buzzer.

Coach Doc Rivers stayed on court discussing it and was unhappy about other calls in the game.

JAZZ 109, MAGIC 96: Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and Georges Niang added 15 off the bench as Utah won at Orlando.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, Emmanuel Mudiay scored 12 and Joe Ingles finished with 11 for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight game.

NOTES

SUNS: Forward Frank Kaminsky III is out of the lineup indefinitely because of a stress fracture in his right knee.

The team announced the extent of the injury on Saturday, saying the 26-year-old will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Kaminsky hasn’t played in the team’s past three games.

WIZARDS: Guard Isaiah Thomas was fined $25,000 by the NBA for making inappropriate contact with a game official.

NETS: Kyrie Irving will keep rehabbing his right shoulder in hopes of rejoining Brooklyn this season, though acknowledged that he may need surgery.

