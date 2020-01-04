FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett.

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay, was to interview Saturday, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Lewis spent time with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday, one of the people said.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club isn’t commenting publicly on its coaching situation, including the status of Garrett with his contract set to expire in 10 days.

One of the people said the Cowboys haven’t felt the urgency to address Garrett’s status because of the expiring contract. Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett’s nine full seasons by finishing 8-8 in a year that started with high expectations.

McCarthy won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.

The 56-year-old McCarthy has already interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants.

Like McCarthy, Lewis was out of coaching this season after the 61-year-old spent 16 seasons in charge at Cincinnati.

The Cowboys haven’t addressed Garrett’s status publicly, and he continued working at team headquarters in the week after the season ended.

GIANTS: New York resumed its fast-paced coaching search, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

He is the third candidate the team has spoken with in the past three days.

After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on Thursday, former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarty on Friday and now Bieniemy.

Bieniemy has been on the Chiefs staff for seven years, the last two as coordinator of a high-scoring offense featuring Patrick Mahomes. This season, the Chiefs ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game (28.2) and sixth in yards per game (379.2).

BROWNS: Robert Saleh’s defense sacked Baker Mayfield and shut down Cleveland’s offense this season. The Browns now want to see if he can help build them into winners.

Saleh is the fourth candidate to interview this week with Cleveland, which also needs a general manager after John Dorsey left the team upon refusing to take reduced role.

EAGLES: Lane Johnson won’t be active when the Eagles host the Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs Sunday, an NFL source said Saturday.

Johnson was listed as questionable, but the right tackle was a limited participant in practice this week and had missed the previous three games with a high ankle sprain.

