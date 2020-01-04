No. 6 Vikings (10-6) at No. 3 Saints

(13-3), 1:05 p.m. Sunday (FOX)

Spread: Saints by 8

Outlook: Drew Brees has New Orleans humming with 34-plus points in six of the last seven games. There’s some hesitation because record-setting receiver Michael Thomas, by far his top target, has a hand injury. He will play, but likely not at 100 percent, while the Vikings have running back Dalvin Cook healthy after two weeks’ rest. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has struggled without Cook adding balance, but Cook confronts a strong run defense here, while the Minnesota corners will be no match for Thomas. The Vikings are on a 1-6 skid as road underdogs. And in a big game, Cousins is to Brees what Spam is to filet mignon.

Prediction: Saints, 31-20

No. 5 Seahawks (11-5) at No. 4 Eagles (9-7), 4:40 p.m. Sunday (NBC)

Spread: Seahawks by 11/2

Outlook: These are the two most banged-up playoff rosters. Just look at the running backs: Seattle’s Travis Homer and Philly’s out-of-nowhere Boston Scott. These also are the only wild-card weekend foes who met during the season, with Seattle winning 17-9 in Week 12 thanks to five Eagles turnovers. And still it was a one-score game. Give me the Eagles in an upset this time. The venue tilts the pick. I see Philly’s defense rising up at home.

Prediction: Eagles, 23-20

Last week: 10-6 overall, 7-8-1 vs. spread

Overall: 169-86-1, 129-120-5

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald

