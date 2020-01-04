WELLS – Anne F. Chick, 90, of Wells, Maine, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Varney Crossing of North Berwick after long illness.

Anne was born in Dover, N.H., on Jan. 22, 1929, the daughter of Michael and Agatha M. (Moore) Flanagan and graduated from Dover Catholic High School.

Anne was teacher’s aide for Somersworth, N.H. Middle School for 12 years then worked for Pratt Whitney of North Berwick, Maine for ten years before retiring.

Anne traveled around the world going on several cruises with her husband William, she loved walks on the beach, reading and watching old movies on TCM.

Anne was predeceased by her husband, William W. Chick; three brothers, David, Richard and Robert Flanagan and her sister, Ellen Gosselin.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Anne Chick and her fiancé, David MacKenzie of Wells, and by her brother, Michael Flanagan of Rochester, N.H., as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, Maine, followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. at the chapel.

Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Somersworth, N.H., in the spring.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Anne’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells Maine 04090.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association,

383 US Route One #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

