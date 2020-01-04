NORTH SHAPLEIGH – Robert D. Phinney “Bob”, 81, of North Shapleigh, Maine died Monday December 9, 2019 in Sanford, Maine of natural causes.He was born November 9, 1938. On July 12, 1959 he married Grace Gertrude Berry of Limerick and together they raised five sons. Bob was a U.S. Air Force veteran, longtime member of Day Spring Masonic Lodge #107 of Newfield and a lifelong member of Limerick Congregational Church UCC where he served on the Diaconate Board. He was self-employed for many years, eventually transitioning into corporate safety manager positions for several Maine companies prior to retiring in 2005. He loved camping, hunting, woodworking, spending time with his family and friends, and was known for his incorrigible sense of humor. Bob is survived by his sons and their spouses: Kenneth Phinney (Jen) of Biddeford, Brian Phinney (Cindy) of Waterboro, James Phinney (Crystal) of Sanford and Tony Phinney (Leslie) of Summerville, South Carolina; his brother, Ronald Phinney of Standish; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; his son, Larry W. Phinney and his sister Sheila Phinney (Otero).A celebration of life is scheduled for May 9th, 2020 at the Limerick Congregational Church UCC, 46 Main Street, Limerick, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Limerick Congregational Church UCC,46 Main Street,P.O. Box 118,Limerick, Maine 04048to benefit its continued service to the community.

