PORTLAND – Carol Chapman Jensen, 81, of Cumberland, died on Dec. 31, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. Carol’s cause of death was complications from dementia. Carol was born on May 29, 1938, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Everett Foster and Frances (Winslow) Chapman. She grew up on Ocean Avenue in Portland and graduated from Deering High School in 1956 before continuing her education at Westbrook College, graduating in 1958 and earning a degree in applied science. She is survived by her son, Scott Jensen and his wife, Debbie, of Cumberland; a granddaughter, Amanda Smith; a great-granddaughter, Giamae; a sister, Althea Hynes; nieces, Cheryl, Allison, Alesha, Stacey, and Kim; and nephews, Allen, Norwood, Matt, and Justin. As were Carol’s wishes there will be no services but you may offer your condolences at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous