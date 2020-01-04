HOCKEY

Alexis D’Aoust scored the winning goal 5:14 into the third period and the Jacksonville Icemen beat the Maine Mariners 3-2 on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Hayden Shaw and Mike Hedden also scored for Jacksonville, which lost to Maine 5-3 on Friday night.

Zach Tolkinen scored in the first for Maine to tie it a 1-1, then Brandon Crawley scored in the second to tie it at 2-2.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin’s winning streak in slaloms, which had lasted for almost a year, was ended by Petra Vlhova in the first women’s World Cup race of 2020 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Shiffrin had won all six World Cup races and the world championship event in the discipline since Vlhova last beat her in Flachau, Austria, on January 8, 2019.

WORLD JUNIORS: Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and Canada routed defending champion Finland 5-0 in Ostrava, Czech Republic to set up a final against Russia at the world junior hockey championship.

HORSE RACING

AWARDS: Bricks and Mortar had a perfect 2019 record and might have a couple more trophies coming his way.

The leading money-winning horse in North America last year headlines the three Eclipse Award finalists for Horse of the Year, to be presented at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 23. Bricks and Mortar, Breeders’ Cup sprint winner Mitole and Maximum Security – the would-have-been winner of the Kentucky Derby – are the Horse of the Year contenders.

SHAM STAKES: Authentic led all the way in winning the $100,000 Sham Stakes by 73/4 lengths at Santa Anita, giving five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert another contender for the first leg of the Triple Crown.

TENNIS

ATP CUP: Novak Djokovic got more than he bargained for in his first competitive match of 2020 before fending off Kevin Anderson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in Brisbane, Australia to secure Serbia’s win over South Africa.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal had an easier time clinching Spain’s win over Georgia, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 7-5 in Perth after Roberto Bautista Agut crushed No. 678-ranked Aleksandre Metreveli 6-0, 6-0.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Defender Raphael Varane scored one goal and helped to force a goalkeeping error for another to secure Real Madrid a 3-0 win at Getafe in its first match since the Spanish league’s winter break.

The victory ended a run of three consecutive draws in the league by Madrid to end 2019. Zinedine Zidane’s side had failed to score in the final two of those draws.

Madrid pulled level on points with leader Barcelona, which was held to a 2-2 draw at Espanyol hours later.

Barcelona is ahead of Madrid on goal difference.

