AUGUSTA — City police are investigating a single-car accident that killed two Windsor residents near North Belfast Avenue and Pipeline Road early Saturday morning.

The driver, David Smith, 52, and his passenger, Lisa Pelletier, 46, were both pronounced dead at the scene after the 2011 Toyota Camry they were in overturned, according to a release by Deputy Chief Kevin Lully. Police responded to the call around 12:48 a.m. Saturday.

The release said only one vehicle was involved in this crash, but Lully said “not all of the exact details are known at this time in the investigation.”

Lully said the crash was reconstructed by the Maine State Police.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at 207-626-2370.

