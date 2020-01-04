Two people were killed in an accident on North Belfast Avenue in Augusta early Saturday morning.
Police arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. to find a 2011 Toyota Camry on its roof. Two Windsor residents, David Smith, 52, and Lisa Pelletier, 46, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report cited by News Center Maine/WCSH. It appeared Smith was the driver and Pelletier a passenger in the vehicle.
Details of the crash and unknown. Augusta police and the Maine State Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Augusta Police Department.
This story will be updated.
