The Dec. 17 Business section article “U.S. corporations paid 11.3 percent tax rate last year” (Page C1) gave me brain cramps. “The 91 profitable Fortune 500 corporations that paid no federal tax in 2018 earned a combined $101 billion last year,” reported Jeff Stein and Christopher Ingraham of The Washington Post.
Our debt for this year will again be a trillion dollars. The yearly interest on our $22 trillion debt is approaching $400 billion.
We struggle to find money for entitlement programs, education and infrastructure needs. Health care costs are going through the roof. And the corporate revenue share of our economy has “plunged … from more than 4 percent to around 1 percent,” the Post’s Stein and Ingraham reported.
The stock market is at a record high, and stock dividends and the like are creating more millionaires and billionaires than ever.
Is something wrong with this picture? Bamboozled again!
Stephen Musica Sr.
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Poet, painter and former POW Kifah Abdulla takes action through art
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Three decades later, what hath the internet wrought?
-
Opinion
Maine Observer: Blinded by the light? Look for the white lines
-
Columns
The Maine Millennial: This old house, midwinter edition
-
Arts & Entertainment
Society Notebook: Luncheon celebrates Olympia’s legion of young women leaders
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.