The calendar has flipped from 2019 to 2020 and local teams and athletes and primed to turn it up a notch as the games and events take on more meaning.

With the February postseason frenzy just a little over a month away, here’s a glimpse at where things stand:

Boys’ basketball

Waynflete’s boys’ basketball team took a perfect 7-0 record into Tuesday’s test at Cape Elizabeth. The Flyers opened the new year with home victories over Wells (45-38) and Old Orchard Beach (67-48). Dominic Campbell had 23 points against the Seagulls. Waynflete is at North Yarmouth Academy Thursday (see our website for game story), hosts Lake Region Saturday, then welcomes Traip Academy in a makeup game Monday of next week before going to A.R. Gould the following day.

In Class AA North, Deering was 5-1 at the start of the week after downing visiting Cheverus (75-59) and earning a rare win at Portland (50-49) last week. In the win over the Stags, Darryl Germain scored 16 points, Mike Randall added 12 and Jesse Kamalandu finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Rams then beat the Bulldogs at the Portland Exposition Building for the first time since Feb. 3, 2006, holding on for dear life behind 21 points from Germain and 13 from Max Morrione. Deering hosted Scarborough Tuesday, welcomes Oxford Hills Thursday, has a showdown at Edward Little Saturday afternoon, then visits Sanford Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus had its three-game win streak snapped at Deering (75-59), then fell to 3-5 after a 63-42 setback at defending Class AA champion Bangor. Against Deering, Luke Knowles and Dylan Morrison both had 13 points. The Stags welcome Thornton Academy Tuesday, go to Windham Thursday, host Lewiston Saturday and visit undefeated South Portland Tuesday of next week.

Portland fell to 2-5 after opening 2020 with losses at Lewiston (49-46) and at home to Deering (50-49) last week. Sam Gerber and Kevin Smart each had nine points against the Blue Devils. In the loss to the Rams, Smart, Wani Donato and Stillman Mahan had a dozen points each. The Bulldogs hoped to snap a five-game skid Tuesday at home versus South Portland. After going to Bangor Thursday, Portland is idle until next Tuesday when it hosts Gorham.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Portland improved to 7-1 and extended its win streak to five games after downing visiting Lewiston (50-20) and Deering (56-17) last week. Against the Blue Devils, Kiera Eubanks, Amanda Kabantu and Elizabeth Yugu all had 11 points. In the win over the Rams, Eubanks and Gemima Motema had nine points apiece. After a showdown at South Portland Tuesday, the Bulldogs travel to Bangor Thursday.

Cheverus improved to 6-2 after opening 2020 with victories at Deering (58-38) and at home over Bangor (53-49). Madison Storey led the way against Deering with 20 points, while Lauren Jordan contributed 11. In the win over Bangor, Lillie Singleton had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Jillian Lizotte added 14 points. The Stags traveled to Thornton Academy Tuesday, visit Windham Thursday, host Lewiston Saturday, then welcome South Portland in a key contest Tuesday of next week.

Deering fell to 0-7 after losses at home to Cheverus (58-38) and at Portland (56-17). Kaylee True-Magee had 10 points in the loss to the Stags. Against the Bulldogs, Ella McGowan led the Rams with six points. Deering was at defending Class AA South champion Scarborough Tuesday, visits defending Class AA state champion Oxford Hills Thursday, hosts Edward Little Saturday, then welcomes Sanford Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, Waynflete fell to 0-6 after falling at Wells (67-33) and Old Orchard Beach (56-33). Margaret Ojut and Kilee Sherry each scored 12 points against the Warriors. In the loss to the Seagulls, Sherry led the way with 13 points. The Flyers hosted Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, go to NYA Thursday (see our website for game story), travel to Lake Region Saturday and host Traip Academy Monday.

Boys’ hockey

On the ice, the Cheverus boys’ squad won its first six contests, including a 6-3 victory over Cape Elizabeth last Thursday, then suffered its first setback, 6-4, to Portland/Deering in Saturday’s “City Cup.” Jackson Wilson had a hat trick in the win.

“We have work to do, but we’re working hard,” said Cheverus’ first-year coach Marco Giancotti.

The Stags are back in action Thursday at home versus Lake Region. After hosting Yarmouth Saturday, Cheverus goes to Gorham Tuesday of next week.

Portland/Deering saw its skid hit three games with an 8-2 home loss to Scarborough last Thursday, then improved to 2-5 Saturday with a 6-4 win over Cheverus. Portland/Deering travels to Edward Little Saturday.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team enters the new year with a record of 3-2-1. The squad is home versus Cape Elizabeth Thursday.

Girls’ hockey

Cheverus’ defending state champion girls’ hockey squad improved to 9-2 after 7-0 victories over Brunswick and Portland/Deering last week. In the win over Portland/Deering in the “City Cup,” Lucia Pompeo had three goals and Ella Cooney added two.

Portland/Deering fell to 6-5 with a 7-0 loss to Cheverus Saturday. After visiting Mt. Ararat Tuesday, Portland/Deering goes to Brunswick Saturday.

The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op team fell to 7-1-1 after a 6-3 setback at Lewiston Saturday. After a showdown at top-ranked Scarborough Monday, the squad is home versus St. Dom’s Thursday and hosts Yarmouth Saturday.

Indoor track

The first SMAA indoor track meets of the new year were held Saturday in Gorham.

Deering joined Gorham, Kennebunk, Massabesic, Noble and Sanford. Both the Rams’ boys’ and girls’ squads finished third (Gorham’s boys and girls placed first).

Portland competed against Falmouth, South Portland, Thornton Academy and Westbrook. The Bulldogs’ girls finished fourth and the boys were fifth (the Golden Trojans were first in both genders).

Cheverus took part in a meet that also included Biddeford, Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Scarborough and Windham. The Stags’ boys came in sixth (Scarborough was first). The Cheverus girls were also sixth (Bonny Eagle came in first).

Swimming

In the pool, Cheverus’ defending Class A champion boys’ swim team closed out the old year with a 101-63 victory over Windham. The Stags girls also defeated the Eagles, 95-64. Cheverus’ boys then rang in 2020 by defeating Cape Elizabeth, 90-77. The girls were beaten by the defending Class B champion Capers, 110-66.

Portland split with Gorham in its final 2019 meet, as the boys defeated the Rams, 93-64, and the girls lost, 109-54.

Deering was swept by Kennebunk, as the boys were defeated, 89-23, and the girls lost, 79-60. The Rams were then swept by Falmouth, as the boys lost, 113-27, and the girls were beaten, 117-40.

Skiing

The snow is here and with it brings action on the slopes and trails.

Portland’s defending Class A champion Nordic squad took part in the Telstar Relays in Bethel last weekend and the foursome of Elizabeth Thomas, Ludy Medd, Ben Horrisberger and Liam Niles came in second. Deering’s Sierra Aponte-Clarke, Megan Cunningham, Willem Van Oosterum and Will Jordan placed sixth.

On the Alpine side, Cheverus took part in an SMAA giant slalom meet Friday. The Stags’ girls’ squad was fifth and the boys finished fifth as well.

Wrestling

Cheverus’ wrestling team won 12 of its first 13 dual meets, with a 52-18 victory over Westbrook the most recent.

Portland/South Portland, which placed 15th at the Noble Invitational just before the new year, took a dual meet record of 6-6 into Wednesday’s home meet against Cheverus and Kennebunk. The Bulldogs downed Sanford, 59-18, in their most recent meet.

Deering was 4-8 after a 57-24 setback against Kennebunk. The Rams join Bonny Eagle at Westbrook Wednesday.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

