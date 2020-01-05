STONY BROOK, N.Y. — India Pagan scored 26 points on 13-of-14 shooting and Stony Brook held on for a 73-69 win over Maine in an America East women’s basketball game Sunday.

Stony Brook (14-1, 2-0 America East) trailed 38-34 at halftime but opened the third quarter with a 16-3 run to take the lead for good.

All five starters scored in double figures for Maine (5-11, 1-1). Maeve Carroll just missed a triple-double, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Anne Simon added 15 points and eight rebounds, Dor Saar chipped in with 13 points, Kelly Fogarty had 12, and Maddy McVicar finished with 10.

(1) UCONN 80, SMU 42: Christyn Williams scored 21 points and Megan Walker added 15 as the Huskies (12-0, 3-0 American) routed the Mustangs (6-7, 0-1) in Dallas.

(2) OREGON 88, UTAH 51: Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Ducks (12-1, 2-0) against the Utes (7-7, 0-3) at Eugene, Oregon.

(3) OREGON STATE 72, COLORADO 60: Mikayla Pivec had 16 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Beavers (14-0, 2-0 Pac-12) past the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-2) in Corvallis, Oregon.

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 93, ALABAMA 78: Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) to a win over the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(5) STANFORD 77, WASHINGTON 56: Kiana Williams keyed a decisive stretch late in the third quarter with three quick baskets and finished with 20 points and nine assists, leading the Cardinal (13-1, 2-0 Pac-12) past the Huskies (10-4, 2-1) in Stanford, California.

(7) LOUISVILLE 60, DUKE 55: Dana Evans hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and Bionca Dunham made two free throws with 16 seconds left to help the Cardinals (14-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) edge the Blue Devils (7-7, 1-2) in Louisville, Kentucky.

(8) FLORIDA STATE 73, (23) MIAMI 62: Kiah Gillespie scored 21 points to lead the Seminoles (14-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) past the Hurricanes (9-5, 1-2) in Coral Gables, Florida.

(9) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 80, VIRGINIA 60: Elissa Cunane had 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Wolfpack (14-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) beat the visiting Cavaliers (5-9, 0-3).

(10) UCLA 70, (18) ARIZONA 58: Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points and added 13 rebounds for the Bruins (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12) in a win over the Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12) at Los Angeles.

(13) KENTUCKY 80, (22) TENNESSEE 76: Rhyne Howard drained seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points, and the Wildcats (12-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) held off the Lady Vols (11-2, 1-1) in Lexington, Kentucky.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

STONY BROOK 73, MAINE 52: Makale Foreman made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Seawolves (10-6, 1-0 America East) past the Black Bears (4-11, 0-1) in Orono.

Nedeljko Prijovic led Maine with 17 points.

(14) MICHIGAN STATE 87, (12) MICHIGAN 69: Cassius Winston scored a career-high 32 points and Xavier Tillman fell one point short of his career high with 20, leading the Spartans (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) past the Wolverines (10-4, 1-2) in East Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan has lost four of its last seven games after starting 7-0 and going from unranked to No. 4 under first-year coach Juwan Howard.

(20) DAYTON 80, SAINT JOSEPH’S 67: Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell each scored 18 points as the Flyers (11-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10) beat the Hawks (3-11, 0-2) in Philadelphia.

MEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, BOWDOIN 0: Anthony D’Aloisio made 32 saves as the Huskies (4-6-2) shut out the Polar Bears (5-5) at USM Ice Arena.

Ethan Bassile scored in the first period, assisted by Adam Papayoanou. Adam Withers got an insurance goal in the third period, with an assist from Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira.

Kyle St. Denis made 14 saves for Bowdoin.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 3, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 3: Boston University (13-4-2, 8-4-2 Hockey East) scored twice in the third period to rally for a tie against the Black Bears (8-10-3, 4-8-2) in Boston.

Maine jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Liga Miljone scored first, followed by an Ida Press power-play goal. Michelle Weis added to the lead just 48 seconds later.

Carly Jackson made 32 saves for the Black Bears.

COLBY 11, PLYMOUTH STATE 3: Tess Dupre netted a hat trick and added an assist as the Mules (7-0-1) rolled over the Panthers (3-8) in Waterville.

Anna Cosentino and Stephanie Lane each scored twice, and McKinley Karpa, Moira Mullaney, Lauren Klein and Izzy Tegtmeyer contributed a goal apiece. Lexi Cafiero had four assists.

