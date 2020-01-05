On the way to a friend’s house recently, my husband turned left, right into a bush. Maine country roads at night are, by nature, dark. Add fog to the mix and it’s one big blur. You might as well be in Massachusetts. Or Texas.

Years ago, when oncoming headlights first impacted my vision, my friend Helen said to me, “Look at the white line. Keep your eyes on the white line.” So instead of allowing myself to be caught up in headlights, I began focusing on the white stripe along the road’s edge; that is, if the white stripe was there. Maine roads don’t necessarily get the attention they need. If you’ve experienced a frost heave, or one of those big potholes, you know what I mean.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharon Lois Bondroff is a resident of Gray.

Helen is gone now, but her words have have stayed with me, like lyrics to a favorite song. When it’s dark and rainy, low lying roads shrouded in fog, I picture Helen in the back seat, quietly chuckling as her friend Sharon, not yet used to the dark contours of Maine weather, peers with trepidation past the headlights and lack of landmarks, trying to rely on a stripe for orientation, for illumination, for safety.

Darkness, in a sense, seems to have descended upon us as a nation, divided by politics, racial animus, by the amount of money in our pockets. On the day of his impeachment, the current US president mocked a recently-widowed Congresswoman, joking that her late husband was in hell. Following their leader, the people standing behind him tittered, oblivious to the woman’s pain, her humanity.